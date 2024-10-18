Left Menu

Maharashtra Dealers Gain Authority to Register Light Commercial Vehicles

The Maharashtra government has allowed automobile dealers to register commercial vehicles, eliminating the need for transporters to visit Regional Transport Offices. This move aims to save time and costs, although some officials express concerns about adherence to vehicle safety standards during registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Automobile dealers in Maharashtra can now register commercial vehicles directly, bypassing Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), state authorities announced Friday. This initiative is part of a recent government circular that empowers dealers to handle registrations for 'fully built' commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight under 7,500 kg.

The decision has been lauded by transporters for its time- and cost-saving benefits; however, it raises concerns among transport officials about dealers potentially overlooking critical vehicle safety measures. Previously, dealers could only register non-transport vehicles such as personal cars and two-wheelers.

Despite the convenience, senior RTO officials argued that some passenger and road safety protocols could be compromised. The new system, managed through the VAHAN 4.0 platform, will still require renewal of fitness certificates at RTOs every two years up to the first 8 years and then annually for commercial vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

