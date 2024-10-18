Uttar Pradesh's Economic Renaissance: Aiming for a USD 1 Trillion Milestone

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a crucial meeting Friday to evaluate Uttar Pradesh's progress toward becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

The meeting was attended by ministers, officials, and experts who reviewed various sectors per an official statement.

Deloitte India shared sector-wise insights, highlighting significant economic advancements and expectations.

Adityanath remarked that Uttar Pradesh is experiencing unprecedented economic growth due to strategic efforts over the past seven years.

He noted the state's GDP increased from Rs 16.45 lakh crore in 2021-22 to over Rs 25.48 lakh crore in 2023-24.

Further, the current GSDP target is Rs 32 lakh crore, reflecting Uttar Pradesh's role as a major economic engine.

The Chief Minister acknowledged substantial sectoral growth exceeding initial GVA targets for agriculture, manufacturing, and transport.

Particularly striking was an increase of 129% in transport-related Gross Value Added compared to estimates.

Efforts to achieve ambitious economic goals rest on the collective input of all government departments.

Adityanath also emphasized the importance of accurate data collection and regular review meetings for strategic policy implementation.

The state recorded a promising 16% Compounded Annual Growth Rate.

The administration aims for a 25% growth rate this year, underlining the necessity of collaborative actions.

