Railway Cracks Down on Ticketless Travel: Police Personnel in Spotlight

The Prayagraj railway division has fined over 400 police personnel for travelling without tickets in air-conditioned coaches and pantry cars, causing inconvenience to passengers. Special drives are being conducted to curb this misuse of authority. Despite warnings, the issue persists, with some officers issuing threats to avoid fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:20 IST
In an assertive move, the Prayagraj railway division has fined over 400 police officers for travelling ticketless across several mail and express trains in the past month and a half, spanning the route from Ghaziabad to Kanpur.

Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kant Tripathi highlighted the persistent issue of unauthorized travel causing both inconvenience to lawful passengers and financial losses to the railway. "We are committed to strict enforcement against these violations," he stated.

Ahead of festive travel, efforts to monitor and penalize such activities remain rigorous, despite reported intimidation attempts from offending officers, a tactic swiftly countered by recording incriminating actions to uphold integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

