Assam's CMAA: Catalyzing Youth Entrepreneurship
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched the second phase of the Chief Minister's Asom Abhijan (CMAA) initiative, aiming to support 75,000 youths with financial assistance for entrepreneurship. The program grants Rs 2 lakh for general and Rs 5 lakh for professional degree holders, promoting economic growth in Assam.
- Country:
- India
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the launch of the second phase of the Chief Minister's Asom Abhijan (CMAA) initiative on Friday. This phase aims to provide financial support to 75,000 youths, encouraging entrepreneurship across the state.
Under this initiative, general applicants will receive Rs 2 lakh, while those with professional qualifications in fields like engineering and medicine will receive Rs 5 lakh. The government's objective is to assist youths in developing new ventures, thereby boosting Assam's economic landscape.
The second phase includes a fellowship that will train 200-250 youths and award a postgraduate diploma in New Venture Development and Management from Gauhati University. Sarma also highlighted the potential for successful CMAA strategies to be embraced by other states, indicating a broader influence across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
