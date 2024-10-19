Left Menu

Vedanta's Rs. 1 Lakh Crore Boost: Odisha's Green Aluminium Leap

Vedanta Limited has pledged Rs. 1 lakh crore to construct an alumina refinery and aluminium plant in Odisha, aiming to produce sustainable aluminium. Collaborative efforts with Odisha's government will foster development in the region, creating 2 lakh jobs and benefiting numerous MSMEs, solidifying Odisha's industrial prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:55 IST
Vedanta Limited Chairman Anil Agarwal with CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Image:@CMO_Odisha). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Limited is set to invigorate Odisha's industrial landscape with a colossal Rs. 1 lakh crore investment aimed at establishing a state-of-the-art alumina refinery and aluminium plant. The facilities will boast an annual capacity of 6 million tons and 3 million tons respectively, committed to producing eco-friendly aluminium utilizing renewable energy sources.

Alongside industrial development, Vedanta has partnered with the Odisha government to launch education hubs, healthcare facilities, and skill development centers. This historic investment promises to catalyze economic growth by generating 2 lakh jobs and nurturing opportunities for thousands of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The strategic move has garnered appreciation from the state's leadership, with Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighting the synergy with Vedanta during the pre-event roadshow of the upcoming 'Make In Odisha' event. Vedanta's Chairman Anil Agarwal underscores the commitment to Odisha's advancement, ensuring a collaborative effort to enhance livelihoods and propel the state into an era of industrial prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

