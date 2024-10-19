India-Mexico Summit Boosts Bilateral Trade Ties

The India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit in Mexico City received acclaim from a broad spectrum of participants, particularly business leaders, who commended the strengthening bi-national ties. The summit delved into investment prospects and debates in manufacturing, IT, agriculture, and financial services across both countries.

Alberto Orsamendi, leading fashion sourcing company Impulse, voiced his positive outlook on bilateral trade. Further endorsements came via social media, with the finance ministry quoting Fernando Dominguez of Fam Value Consultores, highlighting his eagerness to assist Indian financial ventures in Mexico.

The summit also illuminated agricultural opportunities, as Marina Robles from Deco Post Harvest lauded the platform for enhancing trade collaboration in agriculture. Carla Loyo from Wayne Business Group emphasized the vast potential that lies in fortifying the trade and investment relationship between India and Mexico.

Technology leaders expressed enthusiasm post-event. A Tech Leaders Roundtable in Guadalajara, chaired by Minister Sitharaman, saw discussions on budding tech partnerships, with Aime Camilla of Techcloud recognizing the summit's critical role in nurturing bilateral technology collaborations.

Vijay Malik of Hinduja Tech underscored technology's importance in neo-shoring, anticipating enhanced cooperation in automotive and tech exports. Sitharaman invited Mexican stakeholders to explore investment prospects in India's GICCs and other sectors, positioning GIFT-IFSC as a burgeoning hub for sustainable finance and reinsurance.

