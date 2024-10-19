Airlines on Alert: Bomb Threats Disrupt Flights

Vistara airline's international operations encountered chaos following hoax bomb threats on three flights, officials confirmed on Saturday. One aircraft diverted to Frankfurt as a safety measure after receiving threats alongside others bound for London, Paris, and Hong Kong.

In response, Vistara promptly informed authorities after receiving these threats via social media on Friday. Despite initial tensions, each flight – UK17 to London, UK21 to Paris, and UK161 to Hong Kong – landed safely after rigorous security checks at respective airports.

The Civil Aviation Ministry, alarmed by over 40 such hoaxes, aims to implement stringent regulations to deter similar incidents, potentially including no-fly list placements for offenders.

