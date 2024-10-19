Left Menu

Lakshita Sets Ambitious Expansion Goals: 100 Stores by 2025

Lakshita, a leader in ethnic and fusion wear, plans to open 100 Exclusive Brand Outlets by FY 2024-25. With a focus on innovation and customer experience, the brand is expanding in new regions while maintaining its tradition and modernity balance, aiming to double its topline by FY 2027-28.

Updated: 19-10-2024 12:06 IST
Lakshita increases footprint across India: Targeting 100 Exclusive Brand Outlets by end of FY24-25. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi-based Lakshita, a prominent ethnic and fusion wear brand, is charting an aggressive expansion strategy. The fashion giant has set its sights on establishing 100 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) by the end of fiscal year 2024-25, marking a significant step in its national growth agenda.

Sachin Kharbanda, Co-founder and MD of Lakshita, shares that their expansion is more than just opening stores; it's about a transformative vision for the brand. The goal is to blend tradition with modernity, creating a legacy that resonates with women across generations, from store designs to product offerings.

Chief Operations Officer Munish Kumar highlights that Lakshita is not only focusing on increasing its presence in the northern regions but also expanding into new geographies. The company aims for 150 EBOs by FY 2025-26 and intends to double its topline by FY 2027-28, supported by investments in new stores, talent, and technology.

