In an impressive gathering at Oxford University's Ashmolean Museum, the 56th International Summit & Awards unfolded on October 19, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Organized by India's Msg Advert Pvt Ltd, the event showcased a constellation of leaders, diplomats, and innovators from around the world.

The company's subsidiary, TISA, has been pivotal in internationalizing Msg Advert Pvt Ltd's operations, successfully hosting 56 high-profile events in cities like Dubai, Thailand, and London. These gatherings facilitate networking and collaborations among top-tier professionals, emphasizing Msg Advert's role in global event management.

The summit featured addresses from distinguished figures, including former Seychelles Minister Alain St. Ange and Justice Ajit Swaran Singh of New Zealand. Prestigious awards recognized innovative contributions from professionals like Dr. Anuhya Reddy in entrepreneurship and Dr. Yash Pandey in healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)