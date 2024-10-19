Global Leaders Unite: The 56th International Summit at Ashmolean Museum
The 56th edition of the International Summit & Awards took place at Oxford's Ashmolean Museum on October 19. Organized by Msg Advert Pvt Ltd, the event brought together global leaders to discuss world issues, network, and honor outstanding achievements across various sectors, highlighting international collaboration and excellence.
- Country:
- India
In an impressive gathering at Oxford University's Ashmolean Museum, the 56th International Summit & Awards unfolded on October 19, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Organized by India's Msg Advert Pvt Ltd, the event showcased a constellation of leaders, diplomats, and innovators from around the world.
The company's subsidiary, TISA, has been pivotal in internationalizing Msg Advert Pvt Ltd's operations, successfully hosting 56 high-profile events in cities like Dubai, Thailand, and London. These gatherings facilitate networking and collaborations among top-tier professionals, emphasizing Msg Advert's role in global event management.
The summit featured addresses from distinguished figures, including former Seychelles Minister Alain St. Ange and Justice Ajit Swaran Singh of New Zealand. Prestigious awards recognized innovative contributions from professionals like Dr. Anuhya Reddy in entrepreneurship and Dr. Yash Pandey in healthcare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Leaders Honored at 2024 Summit in New Delhi
Guwahati's Lunar Tribute: A Monumental Celebration at India's Science Festival
Indore Jail Inmates Unite in Navratri Garba Celebration
Pilgrims Brave Conflict for Uman's Rosh Hashana Celebration
Navratri Festivities Illuminate India: A Celebration of Devotion and Tradition