BEML and PFC Partner to Boost Infrastructure and Defence
State-owned BEML and PFC have signed a strategic agreement to finance and execute pivotal projects in defence, rail transportation, and infrastructure. The partnership emphasizes self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aligning with India’s 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' vision, combining PFC's financial strength and BEML’s developmental expertise.
In a significant move to bolster India's infrastructure and defence sectors, state-owned BEML and PFC have signed a strategic agreement. The collaboration aims to finance and execute critical projects, particularly in defence and rail transportation.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the national capital by BEML CMD Shantanu Roy and Parminder Chopra, CMD of PFC. This partnership reflects a commitment to leveraging BEML's expertise in infrastructure development and defence production along with PFC's financial resources.
The agreement is seen as a step towards achieving India's 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' vision by advancing defence manufacturing and delivering transformative projects. This aligns with the Ministry of Power's mandate for PFC, and BEML's roles within the Ministry of Defence.
