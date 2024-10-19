Left Menu

BEML and PFC Partner to Boost Infrastructure and Defence

State-owned BEML and PFC have signed a strategic agreement to finance and execute pivotal projects in defence, rail transportation, and infrastructure. The partnership emphasizes self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aligning with India’s 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' vision, combining PFC's financial strength and BEML’s developmental expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:24 IST
BEML and PFC Partner to Boost Infrastructure and Defence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster India's infrastructure and defence sectors, state-owned BEML and PFC have signed a strategic agreement. The collaboration aims to finance and execute critical projects, particularly in defence and rail transportation.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the national capital by BEML CMD Shantanu Roy and Parminder Chopra, CMD of PFC. This partnership reflects a commitment to leveraging BEML's expertise in infrastructure development and defence production along with PFC's financial resources.

The agreement is seen as a step towards achieving India's 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' vision by advancing defence manufacturing and delivering transformative projects. This aligns with the Ministry of Power's mandate for PFC, and BEML's roles within the Ministry of Defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024