Bomb Scare Hits Indian Airlines: Over 20 Threats in a Weekend

Indian airlines have been hit with a series of bomb threats, affecting over 20 flights since Saturday morning, according to aviation sources. Carriers such as Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air have been targeted.

Significant flights impacted include IndiGo's routes from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul, and Vistara's flight from Udaipur to Mumbai. IndiGo has issued statements confirming their alert status and collaboration with security agencies to manage the situation. Vistara also reported a security concern on a flight landing in Mumbai, prompting mandatory checks.

More than 40 domestic flights have been threatened recently, most of which were hoaxes. A security alert diverted a Vistara flight to Frankfurt on Friday. Airlines are exercising caution, working closely with authorities to alleviate passenger concerns and ensure safety.

