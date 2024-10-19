Left Menu

Bomb Scare Hits Indian Airlines: Over 20 Threats in a Weekend

Indian airlines including Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, and others faced over 20 bomb threats since Saturday. Despite the panic, many threats were hoaxes. Authorities are coordinating with airlines to ensure safety and continue operations smoothly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:06 IST
Indian airlines have been hit with a series of bomb threats, affecting over 20 flights since Saturday morning, according to aviation sources. Carriers such as Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air have been targeted.

Significant flights impacted include IndiGo's routes from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul, and Vistara's flight from Udaipur to Mumbai. IndiGo has issued statements confirming their alert status and collaboration with security agencies to manage the situation. Vistara also reported a security concern on a flight landing in Mumbai, prompting mandatory checks.

More than 40 domestic flights have been threatened recently, most of which were hoaxes. A security alert diverted a Vistara flight to Frankfurt on Friday. Airlines are exercising caution, working closely with authorities to alleviate passenger concerns and ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

