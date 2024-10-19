Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight: A Routine Air Threat or Real Danger?

A bomb threat was reported on a Hyderabad-Chandigarh IndiGo flight, leading to thorough security checks at Chandigarh airport. The aircraft was quickly isolated by airport authorities.

The airline confirmed that all passengers were safely disembarked as security personnel conducted a detailed inspection of the plane at an isolation bay.

This incident is part of a troubling trend, with airlines facing numerous bomb threats recently, most of which have been traced back to social media and later proved to be false alarms.

(With inputs from agencies.)