Left Menu

Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight: A Routine Air Threat or Real Danger?

A Hyderabad-Chandigarh IndiGo flight faced a bomb threat, prompting comprehensive checks at Chandigarh airport. The aircraft was isolated for safety, and passengers were disembarked without incident. Recent months have seen a rise in bomb threats to airlines, primarily originating from social media, yet most have been deemed hoaxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:42 IST
Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight: A Routine Air Threat or Real Danger?
IndiGo flight Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat was reported on a Hyderabad-Chandigarh IndiGo flight, leading to thorough security checks at Chandigarh airport. The aircraft was quickly isolated by airport authorities.

The airline confirmed that all passengers were safely disembarked as security personnel conducted a detailed inspection of the plane at an isolation bay.

This incident is part of a troubling trend, with airlines facing numerous bomb threats recently, most of which have been traced back to social media and later proved to be false alarms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024