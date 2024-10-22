The Future of Quick Commerce: Redefining Speed for Sustainability

Sudhakar Adapa, CEO of BIA Brands, forecasted a dramatic shift in the landscape of quick commerce during his address at the NDTV World Summit 2024. Adapa suggested that the concept of 'quick' in commerce would evolve, extending standard delivery times to over 60 minutes to ensure sustainable practices.

Adapa pointed out the unique success of quick commerce in India, attributing it to the country's high population density. As an experienced entrepreneur, Adapa highlighted the minimal capital required to launch an e-commerce business, noting that significant physical assets are unnecessary in this digital age.

He also warned of increasing competition among e-commerce firms, outlining both the opportunities and challenges lying ahead. Adapa's insights underscore a critical reevaluation of what 'fast' should mean in the context of an ever-evolving industry landscape. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)