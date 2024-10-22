Left Menu

The Future of Quick Commerce: Redefining Speed for Sustainability

Sudhakar Adapa, CEO of BIA Brands, predicts a shift in the definition of 'quick' commerce, emphasizing a sustainable model beyond 10-minute deliveries. Highlighting India's dense population's role in e-commerce success, Adapa also points out the minimal capital needed to start e-commerce ventures, amid rising competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:45 IST
Sudhakar Adapa, CEO, BIA Brands (Image: NDTV). Image Credit: ANI
Sudhakar Adapa, CEO of BIA Brands, forecasted a dramatic shift in the landscape of quick commerce during his address at the NDTV World Summit 2024. Adapa suggested that the concept of 'quick' in commerce would evolve, extending standard delivery times to over 60 minutes to ensure sustainable practices.

Adapa pointed out the unique success of quick commerce in India, attributing it to the country's high population density. As an experienced entrepreneur, Adapa highlighted the minimal capital required to launch an e-commerce business, noting that significant physical assets are unnecessary in this digital age.

He also warned of increasing competition among e-commerce firms, outlining both the opportunities and challenges lying ahead. Adapa's insights underscore a critical reevaluation of what 'fast' should mean in the context of an ever-evolving industry landscape. (ANI)

