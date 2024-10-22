Left Menu

Route Mobile's Profitable Path: A Steady Climb Amid Seasonal Slowdown

Route Mobile, an enterprise communication firm, reported a significant 14% annual increase in net profit, reaching Rs 101.27 crore. Despite flat revenue growth, the company sees promising prospects for Q3, driven by seasonal factors. The confidence in unlocking higher value for customers remains strong.

Updated: 22-10-2024 18:51 IST
Route Mobile, a leading enterprise communication firm, has announced a robust 14% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 101.27 crore for the July-September quarter of the current fiscal year.

The company saw its profits increase from Rs 88.8 crore in the same quarter last year, while the revenue from operations rose 9.73%, reaching Rs 1,113.4 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 1,014.6 crore.

Although revenue growth was modest at just 0.9% quarter-on-quarter, profits climbed an impressive 28.9%. Chairman Guillaume Boutin and CEO Rajdipkumar Gupta express optimism for the company's future prospects, particularly with the upcoming festive season anticipated to boost growth in Q3.

