Route Mobile's Profitable Path: A Steady Climb Amid Seasonal Slowdown

Route Mobile, a leading enterprise communication firm, has announced a robust 14% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 101.27 crore for the July-September quarter of the current fiscal year.

The company saw its profits increase from Rs 88.8 crore in the same quarter last year, while the revenue from operations rose 9.73%, reaching Rs 1,113.4 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 1,014.6 crore.

Although revenue growth was modest at just 0.9% quarter-on-quarter, profits climbed an impressive 28.9%. Chairman Guillaume Boutin and CEO Rajdipkumar Gupta express optimism for the company's future prospects, particularly with the upcoming festive season anticipated to boost growth in Q3.

(With inputs from agencies.)