Reliance Infrastructure Unveils India's Largest Defence Manufacturing Project
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore over a decade to establish India's largest integrated defence project in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City will encompass explosives, ammunition, and arms manufacturing, with potential collaborations with global defence firms.
- Country:
- India
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, led by Anil Ambani, has announced a massive investment plan targeting India's burgeoning defence sector. The company aims to invest Rs 10,000 crore over the next decade to set up the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri region.
Spanning over 1,000 acres in the Watad Industrial Area, DADC is poised to become India's largest greenfield project in the defence industry initiated by a private enterprise. This ambitious initiative will focus on the production of explosives, ammunition, and small arms.
The project envisions strategic partnerships with up to six prominent global defence companies, further cementing its role in the arms export market for both civil and military needs. Reliance Infrastructure already collaborates with French firms Dassault Aviation and Thales in defence ventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Leads the Charge: A Solar-Powered Future
Konkan Rains Wreak Havoc on Ratnagiri Station Renovations
Tribal University Initiative: Empowering Maharashtra's Adivasi Communities
Maharashtra CM Defends Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Opposition Criticism
Political Shifts: BJP Leaders Joining Sharad Pawar Ahead of Maharashtra Polls