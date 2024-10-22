Left Menu

Reliance Infrastructure Unveils India's Largest Defence Manufacturing Project

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore over a decade to establish India's largest integrated defence project in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City will encompass explosives, ammunition, and arms manufacturing, with potential collaborations with global defence firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:01 IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, led by Anil Ambani, has announced a massive investment plan targeting India's burgeoning defence sector. The company aims to invest Rs 10,000 crore over the next decade to set up the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri region.

Spanning over 1,000 acres in the Watad Industrial Area, DADC is poised to become India's largest greenfield project in the defence industry initiated by a private enterprise. This ambitious initiative will focus on the production of explosives, ammunition, and small arms.

The project envisions strategic partnerships with up to six prominent global defence companies, further cementing its role in the arms export market for both civil and military needs. Reliance Infrastructure already collaborates with French firms Dassault Aviation and Thales in defence ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

