Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Lives of Two Cargo Employees

Two employees from a cargo firm tragically succumbed to their injuries after a scooter accident in Gurugram. The incident took place in the early hours of October 18.

According to police reports, the victims, identified as Jagpravesh, 23, and Inder Kumar, 27, collided with a wall in the Medanta underpass while en route to Delhi.

Following the collision, both were hospitalized. Jagpravesh passed away on October 20 at Safdarjung Hospital, while Inder Kumar died later in a private hospital. Authorities have filed an FIR and transferred the bodies to the families post-autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)