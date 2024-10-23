Left Menu

BEML Rebounds: Capitalizing on a Rs 45,000 Crore Market

BEML, formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited, re-entered the construction equipment market focusing on high-capacity products to tap into a Rs 45,000 crore market after a five-year hiatus. With a capital expenditure of Rs 900 crore and significant business restructuring, BEML aims for a 20% CAGR and enhanced EBITDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:25 IST
BEML has re-entered the competitive construction equipment market after a five-year break, aiming to harness a substantial Rs 45,000 crore opportunity. The company plans to allocate Rs 900 crore for capital expenditure by FY'25.

Previously known as Bharat Earth Movers Limited, BEML underwent notable restructuring, creating 11 Strategic Business Units to drive growth. The company is focusing on high-capacity machinery due to reduced competition in that segment.

BEML aims for a compound annual growth rate of 20% and an improved EBITDA, aiming for significant financial growth. It seeks to invest in futuristic technologies, enhancing its R&D budget, and exploring Blue Sky Research to advance scientific knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

