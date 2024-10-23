BEML Rebounds: Capitalizing on a Rs 45,000 Crore Market

BEML has re-entered the competitive construction equipment market after a five-year break, aiming to harness a substantial Rs 45,000 crore opportunity. The company plans to allocate Rs 900 crore for capital expenditure by FY'25.

Previously known as Bharat Earth Movers Limited, BEML underwent notable restructuring, creating 11 Strategic Business Units to drive growth. The company is focusing on high-capacity machinery due to reduced competition in that segment.

BEML aims for a compound annual growth rate of 20% and an improved EBITDA, aiming for significant financial growth. It seeks to invest in futuristic technologies, enhancing its R&D budget, and exploring Blue Sky Research to advance scientific knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)