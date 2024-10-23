Left Menu

Dehradun Literature Festival 2024: A Confluence of Culture and Creativity

The Dehradun Literature Festival returns from November 8-10, 2024, at Doon International School, promising over 35 sessions featuring renowned artists and intellectuals. Highlighting the theme 'Sahitya, Cinema, Samaaj,' the festival integrates diverse cultural elements, offering workshops, discussions, and a celebration of Shabana Azmi's cinematic legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:10 IST
William Dalrymple (Author), Samraant Virmani (Founder, DDLF) and Nitin Kapoor (MD, Sara Electrics), at Dehradun Literature Festival curtain raiser held in Delhi on October 20 th 2024. Image Credit: ANI
The Dehradun Literature Festival (DDLF) is set to illuminate the cultural landscape once more as it returns for its sixth edition from November 8 to 10, 2024, at Doon International School. Mentored by luminaries like Ruskin Bond, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Imtiaz Ali, this vibrant festival promises over 35 compelling sessions with more than 70 distinguished figures in literature, art, cinema, and media.

Founded to offer a sanctuary from a tech-driven world, DDLF aims to foster a love for literature and stimulate meaningful discourse on today's critical themes. This edition embraces the theme 'Sahitya, Cinema, Samaaj,' exploring a wide range of topics, from mythology and ecology to entrepreneurship and more. This multifaceted event promises a deeply immersive experience.

Highlights include celebrating Shabana Azmi's 50 years in cinema, discussions by Salman Khurshid, and explorations of Punjabi music. A successful curtain-raiser in Delhi, featuring historian William Dalrymple, set the tone for this significant cultural gathering, bridging audiences across Delhi and Dehradun.

