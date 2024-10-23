Cyclone Dana Disrupts Train Services in SECR Zone

In light of the impending cyclonic storm 'Dana', the South East Central Railway (SECR) zone has announced the cancellation of 14 train services. The storm, expected to make landfall on the Odisha coast by October 25, has prompted significant travel disruptions in the region.

Key routes impacted include the LTT-Puri Express, Durg-Puri Express, and Brahmapur-Surat Express, which will not operate on the designated Thursday. The Railways also confirmed that the Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express and Puri-Nizamuddin Express will remain suspended on October 25, while other services faced cancellations earlier this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) remarked that 'Dana' is likely to strike between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port. With local authorities bracing for the cyclone's impact, travelers are advised to plan accordingly and stay informed of further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)