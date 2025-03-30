Left Menu

Assam CM Responds to Odisha Train Derailment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured that his office is coordinating with Odisha authorities after a train derailed in Cuttack district. Seven passengers were injured in the incident involving Kamakhya Express. The train was en route from Bengaluru to Guwahati when the accident occurred.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that his office is in communication with the Odisha government following a train derailment in Cuttack district. The accident involved the Kamakhya Express train, injuring seven passengers.

The incident occurred when the express train derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli at 11:54 AM, as confirmed by East Coast Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Ashok Kumar Mishra.

The train was traveling from Bengaluru to Kamakhya station in Guwahati. Assam CM Sarma emphasized his commitment to reaching out to everyone affected by this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

