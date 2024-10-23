Cyclone 'Dana' Forces Massive Train Cancellations in Eastern Railway's Sealdah Division
In anticipation of cyclonic storm 'Dana', Eastern Railway has proactively canceled 190 local trains in its Sealdah division. This measure, covering Thursday 8 pm to Friday 10 am, seeks to protect passengers as the storm approaches, with severe weather expected in south Bengal districts.
Eastern Railway has announced a halt in operations for 190 local trains in the Sealdah division from 8 pm on Thursday until 10 am on Friday. This safety measure comes ahead of cyclonic storm 'Dana', which threatens the region.
The affected trains are from the Sealdah South and Hasnabad sections, impacting numerous routes including Sealdah-Canning, Sealdah-Lakshmikantapur, and Sealdah-Diamond Harbour. As heavy rains and wind speeds reaching 120 kmph are expected, the railway aims to prevent any on-track incidents during the storm.
Railway officials ensure further assessments will be made post-storm. The Metro Railway and South Eastern and East Coast Railways are also taking extensive precautions by canceling several services across their networks.
