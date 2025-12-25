People throng parks, churches on Christmas across Bengal

Revellers and picnickers turned out in large numbers across West Bengal on Thursday to celebrate Christmas, as a sudden dip in temperature added to the festive cheer.

Large gatherings were seen at churches across the state, with devotees joining special prayers held during the day.

In Kolkata, people thronged popular spots such as Alipore zoo, Victoria Memorial, Maidan and Eco Park, while picnickers in small and large groups headed to scenic locations to make the most of the day.

With winter vacations underway in schools and colleges, tourist destinations, from seaside resorts like Digha and Mandarmani to the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, were packed with visitors.

Kolkata's iconic Park Street, decked up with festive lights and decorations, geared up for a massive evening rush, with restaurants struggling to accommodate diners.

As dusk descended, thousands hit the streets and all eateries from the iconic Trincas, Peter Cat to Marco Polo and small coffee joints recorded full occupancy.

At Allen Park, the crowd swayed to the beats of Bengali and English music belted out by bands and singers from the state and outside.

The illuminated St Xavier's College campus, featuring models depicting the birth of Jesus, attracted devotees cutting across religions. At the Alipore Zoological Garden, the footfall was 44,654 during the day, an official said.

Adequate police arrangements have been made across the state to prevent any untoward incidents during the festivities, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)