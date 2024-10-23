Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Economic Surge: From Past Setbacks to New Horizons

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the state's projected GDP growth to Rs 32 lakh crore by 2025, attributing success to initiatives like the ODOP scheme and crackdown on criminal elements. Investment summit proposals amounting to Rs 40 lakh crore promise significant employment opportunities.

Updated: 23-10-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst Uttar Pradesh's swift economic transformation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has projected the state's GDP to soar to Rs 32 lakh crore by 2025. This ambitious target reflects the state's burgeoning growth, underscored by the success of the 'One District, One Product' initiative.

Adityanath attributed the upward trajectory to robust economic policies and a crackdown on criminal networks. Recent events, such as the Global Investors Summit, have brought investment proposals worth an astounding Rs 40 lakh crore, driving potential employment for over 1.5 crore youths in the region.

The Chief Minister highlighted significant infrastructure developments, including expressway projects and metro rail installments, alongside rapid advancements in trade exports. These initiatives aim to position Uttar Pradesh as a central hub in India's economic expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

