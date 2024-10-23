Nuvoco Vistas Corp Faces Setbacks Amidst Weak Demand and Pricing Pressures
Nuvoco Vistas Corp, a part of the Nirma Group, announced a net loss of Rs 85.17 crore in the September quarter, citing weak demand and pricing pressures. The company previously reported a profit in the same period last year. Revenue has fallen by 11.83 percent.
Nuvoco Vistas Corp, a component of the Nirma Group's building materials division, has reported a net loss of Rs 85.17 crore for the September quarter. The company attributes the loss to weak market demand and persistent pricing pressures.
Comparing to the same period of the previous year, Nuvoco had logged a modest profit of Rs 1.53 crore, according to its recent regulatory filing. Additionally, its revenue from operations experienced a notable decline of 11.83 percent, dropping to Rs 2,268.58 crore.
Nuvoco's management has highlighted ongoing challenges within the macro environment. While the company's total expenses saw a decrease, the sluggishness in demand and subsequent pricing strains have posed significant challenges, with hopes pinned on infrastructure initiatives to drive recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
