Boosting Rail Connectivity: India's Infrastructure Leap

The Union Cabinet approved two major rail projects in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar, aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting socio-economic growth. The projects involve doubling existing lines and constructing new ones, promising improved passenger and freight services while supporting India's climate goals and economic vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has greenlit two significant rail projects across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar, investing an estimated Rs 6,798 crore, according to government announcements.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs sanctioned the doubling of rail lines in Bihar and constructing a new line through Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, covering approximately 313 km combined.

The projects promise socio-economic benefits, including improved connectivity for eight districts and a population of about 21 lakh, fostering economic opportunities and supporting environmental goals through reduced CO2 emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

