Lost Origins: Congress Faces Existential Crisis as NDA Gears Up for Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come down hard on the Congress party, alleging it has lost sight of its foundational values and is facing an existential crisis. In a candid interview with PTI, Adityanath predicted that the Congress party's current trajectory spells doom for its future prospects in Indian politics.

He affirmed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, the NDA is poised to secure another victory in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Adityanath's comments suggest a buoyant mood in the BJP camp, confident of sustaining its dominance in the state elections.

Adityanath did not hold back when critiquing Congress' historical political decisions, including their controversial constitutional amendments. He accused the party of straying from resolving key issues like the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, while also noting how swiftly these problems were addressed by the current government following Modi's ascent to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)