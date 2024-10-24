Left Menu

Cyclone Dana: Ports Brace for Impact with Comprehensive Safety Measures

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways has initiated safety measures in response to Cyclone Dana. Minister Shantanu Thakur urged vigilance among agencies as the cyclone intensifies. The storm, expected to make landfall between Odisha and West Bengal, has prompted extensive preparations at Paradip Port.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways has announced a series of robust safety precautions to protect ports, vessels, and personnel in anticipation of Cyclone Dana's impact. This was detailed during a meeting led by Minister of State Shantanu Thakur, who assessed the preparedness of the relevant authorities.

Currently centered over the East-central Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Dana is projected to intensify, hitting land between Odisha and West Bengal on the night of October 24. Wind speeds could reach between 100-110 kmph, with gusts up to 120 kmph, necessitating urgent actions by Paradip Port and other facilities.

Paradip Port has taken steps to secure not only dredgers and barges but also vital infrastructure like high mast lights and loading arms. Meanwhile, emergency services are being prepped, including evacuation transport and emergency supplies, ensuring readiness for any contingency.

