ESAF Small Finance Bank Outshines in ESG Ratings with Top Industry Scores

ESAF Small Finance Bank earned a high ESG rating of 68.1 from CARE ESG RATING, surpassing the industry average of 51.8. With a strong social pillar score of 76.9% and a governance score of 73%, the bank highlights its commitment to impactful environmental, social, and governance practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:06 IST
K. Paul Thomas, MD & CEO of ESAF Small Finance Bank receiving the ESG Certificate from Rohit Inamdar, CEO of CARE ESG Ratings Ltd.. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai, Maharashtra [India]—ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd. proudly announces its impressive achievements in the latest ESG RATING conducted by CARE ESG RATING, marking a significant stride ahead of the industry norm with a score of 68.1.

Surpassing the industry average of 51.8, the bank's commendable score is largely attributed to its exceptional performance in the social pillar, where it attained an industry-leading 76.9%. The bank's efforts in community support, human rights, product safety, and data privacy are central to its high social pillar score.

Moreover, ESAF's governance practices received a 73% score, thanks to its robust business ethics, effective board governance, and commitment to sustainable growth. With 92% of its assets under Priority Sector Lending and a robust ESG roadmap, ESAF remains at the forefront of sustainable banking.

