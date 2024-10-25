ESAF Small Finance Bank Outshines in ESG Ratings with Top Industry Scores

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India]—ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd. proudly announces its impressive achievements in the latest ESG RATING conducted by CARE ESG RATING, marking a significant stride ahead of the industry norm with a score of 68.1.

Surpassing the industry average of 51.8, the bank's commendable score is largely attributed to its exceptional performance in the social pillar, where it attained an industry-leading 76.9%. The bank's efforts in community support, human rights, product safety, and data privacy are central to its high social pillar score.

Moreover, ESAF's governance practices received a 73% score, thanks to its robust business ethics, effective board governance, and commitment to sustainable growth. With 92% of its assets under Priority Sector Lending and a robust ESG roadmap, ESAF remains at the forefront of sustainable banking.

