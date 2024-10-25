Left Menu

India's Digital Revolution: Leading the Global Charge with DPI

India, under its G20 Presidency, spearheaded the global definition of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). A roundtable by Primus Partners and iSPIRT highlighted India's potential in driving socio-economic transformation and sustainable development. Key stakeholders discussed DPI's role in business growth, public service delivery, and global collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:11 IST
iSPIRT and Primus Partners Lead Rountable on Global DPI Expansion. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India, stepping into the forefront amid its G20 Presidency, has led a pivotal global consensus on defining Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). The nation's increasing influence, particularly representing the Global South, calls for strategic international collaborations to showcase India's capabilities and leverage DPI on a global scale.

In an effort to propel India's DPI ambition, Primus Partners and iSPIRT recently hosted a roundtable, gathering senior bureaucrats, diplomats, and industry leaders. The discussion centered around India's leadership in DPI, exploring how it stands as an inclusive and scalable model improving lives worldwide and potentially becoming a global blueprint.

A keynote from Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, emphasized India's rapid advancements in DPI, reaffirming the agreement during India's G20 Presidency on the necessity of DPIs for equitable development. The panel highlighted India's role in leveraging DPI for achieving Sustainable Development Goals in healthcare, infrastructure, and financial inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

