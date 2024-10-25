Left Menu

Signify's Production Shift: Navigating Potential Tariffs

Lighting maker Signify is considering relocating some production to India, Indonesia, or Mexico if faced with new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. CEO Eric Rondolat emphasized strategic planning for such contingencies. The stock rose 9.4% after earnings showed margin recovery, despite economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:37 IST
Signify, the world's leading lighting manufacturer, is evaluating the possibility of shifting production from China to other countries if confronted with new U.S. tariffs. CEO Eric Rondolat revealed plans to explore production sites in India, Indonesia, and adjust existing operations in Mexico during a post-earnings conference call.

Amid speculation of renewed trade tensions, former President Donald Trump has suggested imposing tariffs up to 60% on Chinese imports should he win a second term. Signify, which experienced a significant impact from tariffs during Trump's previous tenure, has structured multiple contingency plans to mitigate any potential disruptions.

Rondolat stated that while initial moves towards alternative production in the U.S. or Mexico were limited, future adjustments are on the table. The company aims to adapt within 6-9 months if necessary, a strategy that has already buoyed investor confidence, as evidenced by a 9.4% rise in stock value following their earnings report.

