Air India Express Expands Non-stop Domestic Flight Routes

Air India Express plans to launch non-stop flights from Jammu and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) starting December 1. The airline will connect Jammu with Delhi and Srinagar, and expand routes from Port Blair to Bengaluru and Kolkata, marking growth in domestic markets with a 90-aircraft fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:00 IST
Air India Express is set to enhance its domestic flight offerings by adding non-stop services starting December 1. The airline will directly connect Jammu with Delhi and Srinagar, while also inaugurating routes from Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) to Bengaluru and Kolkata.

This expansion is part of Air India Express's strategic effort to increase its presence in the domestic aviation market, according to the airline's Managing Director, Aloke Singh. The company is leveraging a rapidly growing fleet to offer a comprehensive pan-India domestic network.

Owned by Tata Group, Air India Express operates over 400 daily flights, linking 35 domestic and 14 international airports with a fleet of 90 aircraft, highlighting its robust footprint in the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

