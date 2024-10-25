Himachal's Highway Hopes: A Push for Development

In a bid to boost development, the Himachal Pradesh government has submitted a proposal to the Centre for the approval of five new national highways. Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced this on Friday during a press briefing.

Highlighting the potential impact of these highways, Singh stressed the importance of accelerating the approval process. He plans to meet with Union Highways and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to push for prompt decisions.

Singh criticized the previous BJP administration for announcing 69 national highways that never materialized. He emphasized the Congress government's commitment to completing stalled projects and increasing financial allocations through the Central Road Infrastructure Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)