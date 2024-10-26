KSRTC Boosts Bus Services for Deepavali Festive Travel Rush

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is gearing up to handle the Deepavali rush by adding 2,000 extra buses to its fleet. This initiative aims to facilitate public transport between Bengaluru and numerous destinations during the festive period from October 30 to November 1.

On return journeys, extra buses will be dispatched to Bengaluru from various intra and interstate locations from November 3 to 4. The routes include popular destinations such as Dharmastala, Mangaluru, Hubbali, Vijayapura, and Hyderabad, among others.

Additionally, KSRTC will operate special services from Mysuru Road Bus Station and other key transportation hubs, ensuring connectivity to Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the festive travelers. These arrangements are meant to cater to the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during this festive season.

