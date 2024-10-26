Left Menu

KSRTC Boosts Bus Services for Deepavali Festive Travel Rush

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is deploying 2,000 additional buses to manage increased travel demand during the Deepavali festival. Buses will run between Bengaluru and various destinations from October 30 to November 1 and return trips from November 3 to 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:50 IST
KSRTC Boosts Bus Services for Deepavali Festive Travel Rush
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is gearing up to handle the Deepavali rush by adding 2,000 extra buses to its fleet. This initiative aims to facilitate public transport between Bengaluru and numerous destinations during the festive period from October 30 to November 1.

On return journeys, extra buses will be dispatched to Bengaluru from various intra and interstate locations from November 3 to 4. The routes include popular destinations such as Dharmastala, Mangaluru, Hubbali, Vijayapura, and Hyderabad, among others.

Additionally, KSRTC will operate special services from Mysuru Road Bus Station and other key transportation hubs, ensuring connectivity to Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the festive travelers. These arrangements are meant to cater to the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during this festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024