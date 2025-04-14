WHO Extends Travel Restrictions on Pakistan Amid Polio Concerns

The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to keep travel restrictions on Pakistan in place for an additional three months, citing unresolved polio issues. This decision emerged from the WHO Emergency Committee's 41st meeting held on March 6, where representatives from polio-stricken regions participated remotely.

During the meeting, WHO officials evaluated the global distribution of polio and scrutinized the situation in Pakistan. Authorities recognized efforts by the Pakistani government but identified Pakistan and Afghanistan as ongoing obstacles to global polio eradication efforts. These countries are primarily responsible for the worldwide spread of the poliovirus.

The committee acknowledged advancements in Pakistan's anti-polio measures yet identified areas needing enhancement at the provincial and district levels, according to ARY News. There has been a concerning rise in polio-positive environmental samples in Pakistan with a 12-fold increase from 2023 to 2024, totaling 628 samples by 2025, affecting new districts.

Particularly troubling is the persistence of the YB3A4A B-cluster poliovirus in provinces such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan, with cities like Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta becoming WPV1 hotspots. The virus remains concentrated in Pakistan and Afghanistan, where immunization efforts are under scrutiny, while an uptick in cases is projected during peak transmission seasons.

The WHO emphasized the importance of targeting vulnerable areas with effective vaccination campaigns and noted ongoing cross-border virus transmission, specifically between regions in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta. The movement of displaced populations exacerbates the spread, prompting calls for enhanced immunization at Afghan-Pakistan borders and reinforced bilateral cooperation.

In 2025 alone, Pakistan has confirmed six polio cases, including one in Thatta, Sindh. This adds to the previous year's toll of 74 cases, signaling a critical need for sustained vigilance and intervention, as reported by ANI.

