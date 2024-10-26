Left Menu

Rajasthan Boosts Incentives under RIPS 2024 to Attract Global Investors

The Rajasthan government has launched the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024, providing increased financial incentives across various sectors. The initiative aims to enhance private investment, and introduces new sunrise sectors, boosting tourism and women-led startups ahead of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:14 IST
Rajasthan Boosts Incentives under RIPS 2024 to Attract Global Investors
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has unveiled the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024, an initiative designed to provide augmented financial incentives to a broader spectrum of industries.

This flagship scheme, serving as a prelude to the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, advances beyond RIPS 2022 by including more sectors and bolstering financial incentives for industry establishment and sustainability.

RIPS 2024 expands its reach to fresh sunrise sectors, manufacturing domains, and service-focused areas, offering enriched incentives, especially for tourism firms, IT companies, and women-led startups. This advancement coincides with new sectors like Aero & Space and Defence witnessing a 25% incentive increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024