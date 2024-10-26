Rajasthan Boosts Incentives under RIPS 2024 to Attract Global Investors

The Rajasthan government has unveiled the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024, an initiative designed to provide augmented financial incentives to a broader spectrum of industries.

This flagship scheme, serving as a prelude to the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, advances beyond RIPS 2022 by including more sectors and bolstering financial incentives for industry establishment and sustainability.

RIPS 2024 expands its reach to fresh sunrise sectors, manufacturing domains, and service-focused areas, offering enriched incentives, especially for tourism firms, IT companies, and women-led startups. This advancement coincides with new sectors like Aero & Space and Defence witnessing a 25% incentive increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)