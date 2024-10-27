Left Menu

Stampede at Bandra Station: Chaos During Festival Rush

A stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station injured nine people as passengers rushed to board a Gorakhpur-bound train during the festive season. The incident occurred when passengers tried to board the moving Antyodaya Express. Authorities emphasize safety protocols and measures to ensure passenger safety during the festival rush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A chaotic stampede at Bandra railway station in Mumbai left nine passengers injured on Sunday. The incident unfolded as crowds surged to board the Gorakhpur-bound train during the busy festive season rush, officials reported.

According to a Western Railway statement, the incident occurred early on Sunday morning when the Antyodaya Express was slowly approaching the platform. Some passengers attempted to board the moving train, resulting in injuries. Civic officials initially reported nine injuries, conflicting with Western Railway's statement of two.

Amidst the festival season, Western Railway is running over 130 special trains to manage the surge. Passengers have been urged to follow safety protocols, as authorities stressed precautions after managing the wounded at Bhabha Government Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

