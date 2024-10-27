Delhi Gears Up for Diwali: Traders Anticipate Record-Breaking Turnover

As Diwali approaches, traders throughout the country anticipate a staggering Rs 4.25 lakh crore in sales, as reported by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). In Delhi alone, the festive season could generate business worth approximately Rs 75,000 crore.

Chandni Chowk MP and CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal revealed that markets in Delhi and across India are preparing extensively for Diwali, adorned with colorful lights and decorations to draw shoppers. From metropolitan cities to rural areas, retailers are stocking various items and offering attractive deals, hoping to flourish amid growing demand.

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia noted the added security and logistics measures requested from authorities to manage the expected crowds. Enhanced private security and inventive strategies are part of the traders' plan to effectively compete with the burgeoning e-commerce landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)