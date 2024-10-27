Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Diwali: Traders Anticipate Record-Breaking Turnover

With Diwali preparations underway, traders nationwide expect a Rs 4.25 lakh crore turnover, driven by vibrant markets and enticing promotions. Special security and strategic tactics are shaping Delhi's festive commerce, aiming to counter e-commerce challenges and ensure a thriving season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:55 IST
Delhi Gears Up for Diwali: Traders Anticipate Record-Breaking Turnover
Representative image. (Photo/ Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Diwali approaches, traders throughout the country anticipate a staggering Rs 4.25 lakh crore in sales, as reported by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). In Delhi alone, the festive season could generate business worth approximately Rs 75,000 crore.

Chandni Chowk MP and CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal revealed that markets in Delhi and across India are preparing extensively for Diwali, adorned with colorful lights and decorations to draw shoppers. From metropolitan cities to rural areas, retailers are stocking various items and offering attractive deals, hoping to flourish amid growing demand.

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia noted the added security and logistics measures requested from authorities to manage the expected crowds. Enhanced private security and inventive strategies are part of the traders' plan to effectively compete with the burgeoning e-commerce landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024