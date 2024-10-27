Left Menu

Surat's Stampede Prevention: Authorities Brace for Diwali Rush

Udhna railway station in Surat saw a heavy rush as workers from textile and diamond industries traveled to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for Diwali and Chhath puja. Measures, including special trains, were implemented to manage the crowd and prevent a repeat of the Bandra stampede incident.

  • Country:
  • India

Udhna railway station in Surat experienced unprecedented crowds as hundreds of workers from the textile and diamond sectors traveled to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for Diwali and Chhath puja. The scene was reminiscent of Mumbai's Bandra station, where a stampede left ten injured.

Railway authorities responded by scheduling special trains to accommodate the surge in travelers, adding a new service for Gorakhpur from Udhna. Trains bound for Bihar and UP were strategically dispatched from three different stations in Surat—Surat, Udhna, and Bhestan—to maintain smooth operations.

To control the swarming crowds, Government Railway Police were deployed across platforms. This initiative was bolstered by Western Railway's press release on additional trains to handle the seasonal rush, thus aiming to avert further chaotic incidents like the one in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

