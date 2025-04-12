Chennai Super Kings' Coach Michael Hussey Stands Firm Amidst Defeat

Despite Chennai Super Kings' ongoing struggles, batting coach Michael Hussey remains optimistic about the team's ability to bounce back. Speaking after their eight-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders, Hussey insisted that the players have the 'right stuff' and won't be altering their natural style of play.

While some critics argue that CSK's lineup is past its prime, Hussey refutes these claims, citing past successes and the potential of current players. He believes in the capability of seasoned players and the readiness of budding talents waiting for their opportunity to shine.

The quest for a playoff spot continues as Hussey emphasizes the importance of sticking to their strategy and focusing on confidence-building. The team's perseverance in finding their way into the top four is based on gathering momentum as the IPL season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)