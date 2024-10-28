Deepak Builders Faces Market Winds with a 2% Listing Discount

Deepak Builders and Engineers India Ltd, an engineering and construction firm, commenced trading with a discount of over 2% from its issue price of Rs 203 on the BSE.

Listing at Rs 198.50, the stock experienced a significant dip, plummeting by 15.81% to Rs 170.90 in subsequent trading. On the NSE, it debuted at Rs 200, marking a 1.47% drop.

The company's market valuation touched Rs 824.71 crore. Despite the sliding prices, the initial public offering (IPO) of Deepak Builders received a strong response, oversubscribed 41.54 times by the close of the share sale.

