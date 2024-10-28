Bandra Terminus Stampede: Chaos Over Boarding Unreserved Train

At the Bandra Terminus, chaos erupted as passengers scrambled to board an unreserved express train, leading to a stampede that injured ten individuals. A viral CCTV footage from platform no. 1 captured the disorder as the Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express arrived at 2.44 am.

Footage revealed passengers competing to board before the train halted, blocking doors with baggage and even attempting entry through emergency exits. The Western Railway noted increased services for Diwali and Chhath to regions like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, potentially explaining the crowd.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported ten injuries, while Western Railway acknowledged two. Eyewitness videos showed an injured passenger bleeding on the platform, while Railway Protection Force personnel assisted, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

