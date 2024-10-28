Left Menu

Bandra Terminus Stampede: Chaos Over Boarding Unreserved Train

A CCTV footage captures chaotic scenes at Bandra Terminus as passengers jostle to board an unreserved train, resulting in a stampede that injured ten. The incident, linked to the arrival of the Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express, highlights challenges during festival travel. Western Railway and municipal authorities offer differing injury reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

At the Bandra Terminus, chaos erupted as passengers scrambled to board an unreserved express train, leading to a stampede that injured ten individuals. A viral CCTV footage from platform no. 1 captured the disorder as the Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express arrived at 2.44 am.

Footage revealed passengers competing to board before the train halted, blocking doors with baggage and even attempting entry through emergency exits. The Western Railway noted increased services for Diwali and Chhath to regions like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, potentially explaining the crowd.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported ten injuries, while Western Railway acknowledged two. Eyewitness videos showed an injured passenger bleeding on the platform, while Railway Protection Force personnel assisted, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

