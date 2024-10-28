Cracked Windshield Forces Singapore Airlines Flight to Make Emergency Landing
A Singapore Airlines flight en route to Tokyo was forced to divert to Taipei due to a cracked windshield. The Boeing 777-300ER, carrying 249 passengers, landed safely in Taiwan. Passengers faced an 18-hour delay, and Singapore Airlines apologized, prioritizing passenger safety and offering accommodations.
A Singapore Airlines flight heading for Tokyo was diverted to Taipei after a windshield crack on Monday, Singapore's flagship carrier reported.
Flight SQ636, with 249 passengers and 17 crew, departed from Changi Airport at 11.07 pm Sunday, scheduled to land in Tokyo's Haneda Airport by 6.20 am Monday. However, a mid-flight windshield crack redirected the Boeing 777-300ER to Taoyuan International Airport, as per Channel News Asia.
The aircraft landed safely, delaying passengers for 18 hours. Singapore Airlines issued an apology and emphasized customer and crew safety as paramount, arranging accommodations for passengers until the rescheduled flight at 8.30 pm.
