Abhay HealthTech Expands Horizon with Strategic Acquisition of MNP Healthcare

Abhay HealthTech Pvt. Ltd., a rising force in India's OTC healthcare market, has announced its acquisition of MNP Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., a Faridabad-based manufacturer of consumer healthcare products.

This strategic acquisition enables Abhay HealthTech to take over MNP's portfolio, encompassing brands, products, and manufacturing facilities. The partnership enhances Abhay HealthTech's distribution network and manufacturing capabilities, aimed at meeting increasing market demands.

The addition of MNP's directors to Abhay's advisory board strengthens the leadership team, while the acquisition supports Abhay's aims of delivering quality healthcare products and securing a leadership position in the market. The collaboration reflects Abhay's commitment to offering accessible and innovative healthcare solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)