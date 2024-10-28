Club Zion Unveils Global Flavors with New Multi-Cuisine Menu

Gurugram, October 28: In a thrilling update for culinary enthusiasts, Club Zion, a top destination for dining and social engagements in Gurugram, has introduced an innovative multi-cuisine menu. Crafted under the meticulous eye of Sous Chef Jaipal Singh, this menu promises to take guests on a gastronomic voyage around the world, seamlessly combining Pan-Asian, European, and Indian delicacies.

Chef Singh, renowned for his extensive prowess in global culinary arts, presents a menu that marries classic favorites with inventive new creations. Highlights include comforting Pan-Asian selections such as Thukpa and Khao Suey, alongside Asian delights like Prawn Hargao dim sum. Indian dishes shine with offerings such as the Tandoori Non-Veg Kebab Platter and vegetarian choices like Peshawari Paneer Tikka. The menu also includes international comfort foods like Fish & Chips and Enchiladas, catering to a wide range of palates.

For those mindful of health, the menu offers fresh salad options, including Quinoa & Pineapple Salad. The culinary journey is complemented by cozy soup starters, such as Wild Mushroom and Thyme Soup. Chef Jaipal Singh, with over 20 years in the culinary sphere, has honed his craft across esteemed institutions, culminating in his role at Club Zion.

