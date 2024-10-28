Left Menu

Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives of Four Indian Nationals in Toronto

A car crash in Toronto, Canada, led to the death of four Indian nationals and injured another. The crash involved a Tesla that lost control and hit a guard rail before striking a concrete pillar and bursting into flames. Speed is suspected to be a factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:38 IST
Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives of Four Indian Nationals in Toronto
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

A tragic car accident in Ontario, Canada, claimed the lives of four Indian nationals, with one more injured, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred in Toronto's Lake Shore Boulevard East and Cherry Street area.

Police indicated that the Tesla, carrying five people aged 25-32, lost control, struck a guard rail, and subsequently hit a concrete pillar, resulting in flames. Speed is suspected to be a factor in the accident.

The Indian Consulate in Toronto expressed condolences and assured assistance to the victims' families. Authorities are urging witnesses or those with dash camera footage to aid the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024