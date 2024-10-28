Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives of Four Indian Nationals in Toronto

A tragic car accident in Ontario, Canada, claimed the lives of four Indian nationals, with one more injured, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred in Toronto's Lake Shore Boulevard East and Cherry Street area.

Police indicated that the Tesla, carrying five people aged 25-32, lost control, struck a guard rail, and subsequently hit a concrete pillar, resulting in flames. Speed is suspected to be a factor in the accident.

The Indian Consulate in Toronto expressed condolences and assured assistance to the victims' families. Authorities are urging witnesses or those with dash camera footage to aid the investigation.

