Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives of Four Indian Nationals in Toronto
A car crash in Toronto, Canada, led to the death of four Indian nationals and injured another. The crash involved a Tesla that lost control and hit a guard rail before striking a concrete pillar and bursting into flames. Speed is suspected to be a factor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:38 IST
- Country:
- Canada
A tragic car accident in Ontario, Canada, claimed the lives of four Indian nationals, with one more injured, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred in Toronto's Lake Shore Boulevard East and Cherry Street area.
Police indicated that the Tesla, carrying five people aged 25-32, lost control, struck a guard rail, and subsequently hit a concrete pillar, resulting in flames. Speed is suspected to be a factor in the accident.
The Indian Consulate in Toronto expressed condolences and assured assistance to the victims' families. Authorities are urging witnesses or those with dash camera footage to aid the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada and ILO Launch Project to Boost Socioeconomic Integration of Venezuelan Refugee and Migrant Women in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between India and Canada Over Assassination Allegations
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: India Rejects Canada's Allegations
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: India-Canada Relations Strain Over Assassination Allegations
India Rejects Canada's Allegations: A Diplomatic Standoff Intensifies