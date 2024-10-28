Left Menu

BluSmart Welcomes Ms. Rupa Devi Singh to Accelerate EV Revolution

BluSmart, South Asia's largest all-electric ride-hailing service, appointed Ms. Rupa Devi Singh as an Independent Director. With extensive expertise in banking and finance, her role aims to fortify BluSmart’s vision of sustainable urban mobility. The company leads in EV travel with significant infrastructure growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BluSmart, South Asia's leading all-electric ride-hailing service, has appointed Ms. Rupa Devi Singh as an Independent Director to its board. Ms. Singh brings a wealth of experience in banking and finance, promising to enhance BluSmart's efforts towards sustainable urban mobility.

The announcement highlights BluSmart's commitment to expanding its presence in the electric vehicle sector and reinforcing its leadership position. Anmol Singh Jaggi, BluSmart's Co-Founder and Chairperson, expressed excitement about Ms. Singh's appointment, citing her extensive expertise as pivotal in driving the company's mission to decarbonize mobility at scale.

Founded in 2019, BluSmart operates the largest all-electric ride-hailing fleet in South Asia. It continues to grow its EV charging infrastructure and has expanded its services internationally, marking a significant step in its pursuit of innovation and sustainability in transport.

