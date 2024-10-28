BluSmart Welcomes Ms. Rupa Devi Singh to Accelerate EV Revolution

BluSmart, South Asia's leading all-electric ride-hailing service, has appointed Ms. Rupa Devi Singh as an Independent Director to its board. Ms. Singh brings a wealth of experience in banking and finance, promising to enhance BluSmart's efforts towards sustainable urban mobility.

The announcement highlights BluSmart's commitment to expanding its presence in the electric vehicle sector and reinforcing its leadership position. Anmol Singh Jaggi, BluSmart's Co-Founder and Chairperson, expressed excitement about Ms. Singh's appointment, citing her extensive expertise as pivotal in driving the company's mission to decarbonize mobility at scale.

Founded in 2019, BluSmart operates the largest all-electric ride-hailing fleet in South Asia. It continues to grow its EV charging infrastructure and has expanded its services internationally, marking a significant step in its pursuit of innovation and sustainability in transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)