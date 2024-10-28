Left Menu

Boeing's $19 Billion Stock Offering Amid Strikes

Boeing launched a stock offering to raise up to $19 billion, aiming to strengthen its finances affected by a prolonged workers' strike. The move is crucial to maintain its investment-grade credit rating amid production halts and financial losses. The company hopes to avoid a ratings downgrade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:30 IST
Boeing's $19 Billion Stock Offering Amid Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing has announced a stock offering that could raise up to $19 billion. The aerospace giant aims to bolster its financial standing, which has been hard-hit by a prolonged strike involving 33,000 workers.

The company plans to issue 90 million shares in common stock and $5 billion in mandatory convertible securities. This major financial move comes as Boeing faces significant financial strain, with its stock dipping in volatile premarket trading.

With $1 billion in monthly losses from the strike, Boeing is keen to preserve its investment-grade credit rating. The company has also entered a $10 billion credit agreement with banks, highlighting its strategic financial maneuvers to avoid a potential ratings downgrade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024