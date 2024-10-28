JBM Auto Revvs Up: Record Q2 Profits and Sales Surge

Automotive giant JBM Auto Ltd has reported an 11.45% increase in its net profit for the September quarter, amounting to Rs 49.15 crore. This growth is compared to the Rs 44.10 crore profit recorded in the corresponding period the previous year.

The company's net sales, inclusive of other operating income, reached Rs 1,285.98 crore for Q2, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.47%, according to JBM Auto's recent statement. This marks a significant step up from the Rs 1,231 crore noted in Q2FY24.

JBM Auto's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) saw an 18.54% growth, standing at Rs 174.81 crore. The company achieved its highest Q2 sales ever in its OEM business and has a robust order book in both the OEM and tool room divisions, setting the stage for sustained growth in FY25.

