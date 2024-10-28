Left Menu

DTDC Express Boosts Benefits for Staff During Festive Season

DTDC Express Ltd has introduced new benefits and reward programs for its staff, including a 400% increase in group accident insurance. These initiatives focus on financial security, health, wellness, and rewards, recognizing employees' dedication during Diwali. The company also offers performance incentives and attendance bonuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Logistics provider DTDC Express Ltd unveiled a series of enhanced benefits and reward schemes on Monday, targeting its operational staff and delivery associates during the festive season. This initiative includes an impressive 400% increase in group accident insurance coverage.

Focusing on financial security, health, wellness, and employee engagement, DTDC's program aims to add festive cheer for its workforce. Key offerings include an annual bonus, performance-driven incentives, and an attendance bonus for committed associates.

Additionally, a biker referral scheme encourages staff to refer new delivery associates to support the Diwali rush. These measures are designed to ensure employees feel secure, recognized, and appreciated during this festive period, commented Subhasish Chakraborty, founder of DTDC Express Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

