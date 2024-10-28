DTDC Express Boosts Benefits for Staff During Festive Season

Logistics provider DTDC Express Ltd unveiled a series of enhanced benefits and reward schemes on Monday, targeting its operational staff and delivery associates during the festive season. This initiative includes an impressive 400% increase in group accident insurance coverage.

Focusing on financial security, health, wellness, and employee engagement, DTDC's program aims to add festive cheer for its workforce. Key offerings include an annual bonus, performance-driven incentives, and an attendance bonus for committed associates.

Additionally, a biker referral scheme encourages staff to refer new delivery associates to support the Diwali rush. These measures are designed to ensure employees feel secure, recognized, and appreciated during this festive period, commented Subhasish Chakraborty, founder of DTDC Express Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)