Controversy Stirred by Non-Technical Railway Team's International Study Tour

The Railway Board's decision to send a non-technical team to North America, Europe, and Australia to study freight components has sparked criticism. Experts argue that more experienced senior officers should participate in such technical studies for effective insights, especially concerning new railway technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Railway Board has announced the deployment of a two-member team to North America, Europe, and Australia to enhance knowledge of freight component development, including bogies and couplers.

Comprising a financial advisor and a senior divisional operations manager, the team has been criticized for lacking technical expertise essential for such missions.

Animesh Gupta, a decision scientist, questioned the appointment, suggesting more experienced officials could better handle the objectives of this international tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

