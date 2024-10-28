Controversy Stirred by Non-Technical Railway Team's International Study Tour

The Railway Board has announced the deployment of a two-member team to North America, Europe, and Australia to enhance knowledge of freight component development, including bogies and couplers.

Comprising a financial advisor and a senior divisional operations manager, the team has been criticized for lacking technical expertise essential for such missions.

Animesh Gupta, a decision scientist, questioned the appointment, suggesting more experienced officials could better handle the objectives of this international tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)